Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.29, approximately 120,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,650,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

ETRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $408.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.87%.

In other news, Director Margaret K. Dorman acquired 7,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,220,000 after purchasing an additional 265,290 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,079,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142,764 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,438,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,296,000 after acquiring an additional 187,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $29,103,000.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

