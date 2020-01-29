Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Shares Up 29%

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)’s stock price shot up 29% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $25.73, 99,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 154,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.17.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

About Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.