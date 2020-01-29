Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 321,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Camtek by 2,267.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 178,044 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Camtek by 246.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102,680 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $479.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

