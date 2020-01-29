Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Drops By 24.8%

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CFO Terry L. Hester sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,084.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 325,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth about $263,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBAN opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

