Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 5,209 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 765,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after buying an additional 157,116 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

FREL stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54.

