Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Down 3.8%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.46, approximately 11,643 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 614,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $989.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.39.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $515.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.04 million. Analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $51,865,000.00. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

