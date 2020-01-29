Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 375,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after buying an additional 138,579 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $78.11.

