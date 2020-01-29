Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 31.3% in the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,627,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 141,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 58.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 26,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 102.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 over the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $68.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.