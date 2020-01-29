Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Update

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHMG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 77.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

