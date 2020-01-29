Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,571,000 after purchasing an additional 203,268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.35.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $149.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $105.35 and a 1 year high of $151.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

