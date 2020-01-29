Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 173.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.