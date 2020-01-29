Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $15.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up about 2.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $155.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $129.96 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day moving average of $148.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

