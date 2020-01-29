Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 2.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,677,000 after buying an additional 30,945 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $161.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $134.51 and a 12-month high of $163.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.46.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

