Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

