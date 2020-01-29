Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 247 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 0.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $77.14.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

