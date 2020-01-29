Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.44. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $76.51 and a 52-week high of $102.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

