Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 608 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

