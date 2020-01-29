Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 6,419 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF makes up 0.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITM. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 792,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,710,000. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 188,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,463 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 716.4% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 115,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a one year low of $47.61 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.