Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,142 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

NYSE MRK opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

