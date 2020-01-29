Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 703 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $301.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

