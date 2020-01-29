Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 280 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $42,408,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,395,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $328.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $264.08 and a one year high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

