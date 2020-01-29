iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVYE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $971,000.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $42.12.

