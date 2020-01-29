DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Lifted by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus decreased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $129.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.33 and a 12-month high of $136.32. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

