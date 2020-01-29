Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.18. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.32.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

