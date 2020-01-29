Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 10,006 Shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBMI. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.

