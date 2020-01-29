Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Cut by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $509,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,181,239 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,584,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $354.63 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $237.27 and a 1 year high of $355.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

