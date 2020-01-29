Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,799 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 8.6% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,819,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 357,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,811 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

RSP opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $118.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

