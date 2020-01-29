Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,716,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 139.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,499 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 103.4% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 409,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after purchasing an additional 208,096 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $134.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.39. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TIF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

