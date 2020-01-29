Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,749,000 after buying an additional 345,972 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after buying an additional 214,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 66.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 532,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

