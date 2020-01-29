CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) and The Competition Head to Head Comparison

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) is one of 245 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CIM Commercial Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIM Commercial Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 70.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $197.72 million $1.12 million -15.69 CIM Commercial Trust Competitors $849.34 million $193.33 million 16.03

CIM Commercial Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CIM Commercial Trust. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CIM Commercial Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A CIM Commercial Trust Competitors 3307 11947 11273 352 2.32

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 1.18%. Given CIM Commercial Trust’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CIM Commercial Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust 211.84% 2.86% 1.14% CIM Commercial Trust Competitors 15.05% 1.36% 2.28%

Summary

CIM Commercial Trust rivals beat CIM Commercial Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

