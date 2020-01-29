Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,950,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,278,000 after acquiring an additional 175,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $159,971,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,695,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,884,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

