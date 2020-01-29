Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.55. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

