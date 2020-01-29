Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB opened at $150.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.