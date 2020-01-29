Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.90.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.