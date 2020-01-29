Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 152.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMK opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

