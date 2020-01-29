Intelsat (NYSE:I) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) were down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.89, approximately 2,271,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,923,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on I shares. Raymond James raised shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intelsat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $828.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intelsat SA will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intelsat during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intelsat (NYSE:I)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

