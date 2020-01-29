Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Shares Down 3.9%

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $3.93, 211,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,892,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Several brokerages have commented on NAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. On average, analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 39,762 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.