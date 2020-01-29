Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Shares Down 3.9%

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $3.93, 211,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,892,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
Several brokerages have commented on NAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.
The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 39,762 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
