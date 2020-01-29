Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Down 9.7%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81, 4,508,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 7,698,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 79.31% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 295,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 3,547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,260 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

