Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 45000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juices, soft drinks, and ice and giftware products. As of May 16, 2018, it owned and operated 33 private liquor stores.

