Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.63. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 13,477 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). On average, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -15.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.