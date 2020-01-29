AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Down 12.3%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s stock price traded down 12.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.00, 29,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,891,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

AIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of AIM ImmunoTech to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of AIM ImmunoTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 185,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

