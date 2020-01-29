Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$19.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.81.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$19.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$11.74 and a 52-week high of C$25.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.61.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$50,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,612,500.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

