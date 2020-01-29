Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $1.88. Co-Diagnostics shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 523,093 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 199,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
