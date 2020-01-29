TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading Down 6.3%

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15, 224,938 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,611,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

