SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Gap Down to $11.48

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $11.48. SLM shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 127,387 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLM. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in SLM by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

