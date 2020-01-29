Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGLOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Anglo American from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale lowered Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. Anglo American has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

