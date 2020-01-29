Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Shares Gap Up to $10.63

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $10.63. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 510,328 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBGL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,580,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 69,196 shares during the period. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

