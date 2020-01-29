Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POLXF opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of -0.31.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

