SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SJM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

SJM stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. SJM has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

