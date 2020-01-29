SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SJM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

SJM stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. SJM has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Intelsat Trading Down 1.8%
Intelsat Trading Down 1.8%
Nordic American Tanker Shares Down 3.9%
Nordic American Tanker Shares Down 3.9%
YRC Worldwide Stock Price Down 0.5%
YRC Worldwide Stock Price Down 0.5%
Advaxis Shares Down 9.7%
Advaxis Shares Down 9.7%
Rocky Mountain Liquor Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04
Rocky Mountain Liquor Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Shares Gap Up to $1.63
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Shares Gap Up to $1.63


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report