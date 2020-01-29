Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TATYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tate & Lyle from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tate & Lyle from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

